Armenian armed units retreat suffering losses

Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

"Units of the Armenian armed forces launched artillery fire in an attempt to seize positions of our forces in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border," Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Thanks to adequate measures strikes were carried out against the enemy which retreated suffering losses," the ministry said.

“Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five others injured in the clash.”