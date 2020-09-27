Azerbaijani army liberates Murov peak from occupation

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

As a result of the military operation of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the Goranboy direction of the front, the Murov peak of the Murov mountain range was liberated from occupation, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the operation, the Vardenis-Aghdara highway of military importance connecting the occupied Azerbaijani territories with Armenia was taken under visual control, as well as under the control of firearms and artillery.

The military advantage gained will prevent the transportation of additional military cargo from Armenia on the Kalbajar-Aghdara route.

The Azerbaijani army continues military operations,” the ministry added.