Armenian armed forces committed provocation in Tovuz direction of the front

Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

"Starting from the afternoon on July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire on the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, subjected to fire on our positions using artillery mounts," Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"There are losses on both sides. Currently, there are fights in this direction. Our units control the operational situation. The public will be further informed," the ministry added.