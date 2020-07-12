  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian armed forces committed provocation in Tovuz direction of the front

    12.07.2020 [16:37]

    Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

    "Starting from the afternoon on July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire on the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, subjected to fire on our positions using artillery mounts," Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    "There are losses on both sides. Currently, there are fights in this direction. Our units control the operational situation. The public will be further informed," the ministry added.

