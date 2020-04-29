Total of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rises to 1955

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan reached 1,955 by 10.00 a.m. of April 29, according to AKI press. 16 new cases were registered. 992 coronavirus patients recovered up to date, 8 patients died.

