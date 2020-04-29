  • HOMEPAGE
    Total of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rises to 1955

    29.04.2020 [12:18]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan reached 1,955 by 10.00 a.m. of April 29, according to AKI press.

    16 new cases were registered.

    992 coronavirus patients recovered up to date, 8 patients died.

