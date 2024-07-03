The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.72, or 0.8%, settling at $99.78.

"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

