Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan exchanged documents signed VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan delivered press statements

ANAMA: 113 mines and 514 UXOs neutralized over past week

Volume of natural gas transported to Europe via TAP so far announced

UK Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results

President of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Baku

Turkmen President pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

20 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys

President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

First day of 20th Session of Conference of Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States wraps up in Baku

PM Ali Asadov meets with Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives

Head of Council of Europe Baku Office summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs