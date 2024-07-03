Ukrainian Ombudsman commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance

Kyiv, July 3, AZERTAC

“We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine during the war,” said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev.

During the meeting, the two explored a number of topics, including the humanitarian aid, especially Azerbaijan’s assistance to Ukraine in demining, as well as the protection of children's rights, and the rehabilitation and psychological assistance to injured minors.

Ambassador Seymur Mardaliyev noted that Azerbaijan would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The parties agreed on future cooperation and interaction.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent