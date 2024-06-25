Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani oil price has slightly increased in the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.09, or 0. 010%, settling at $88.58.

"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.