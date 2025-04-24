The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijan’s judoka clinches bronze at European Championships

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Rashid Mammadaliyev grabbed a bronze medal at the European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 in Montenegro.

He secured the medal after defeating Hungary’s Daniel Szegedi in the 73kg weight class.

Earlier, Ahmad Yusifov also bagged bronze for Azerbaijan in the men’s 60kg weight division.

