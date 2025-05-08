Chinese company Baidu seeks patent for AI that translates animal sounds into human language
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Chinese company Baidu has applied for a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to translate animal sounds into human language, South China Morning Post reported Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Baidu reportedly filed the patent application in December, but it was not made public by the China National Intellectual Property Administration until Tuesday.
The patent describes a method for gathering data from animals -- vocalizations, body language, behavioral shifts and other biological signals -- to assess their emotional state, which is then translated into a designated human language.
The system draws on multiple branches of AI, such as machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing, Baidu said in the application.
If the system encounters a sound that does not match historical data, researchers manually label the input to retrain the model.
Though the filing reveals significant technical ambitions, it does not indicate when or if Baidu plans to commercialize the technology.
The publication of the application does not guarantee approval.
You Yunting, a senior partner at Shanghai Debund Law Firm, said the review process can take one to three years, or even longer in more complex cases.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]
Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities
- 07.05.2025 [16:27]
Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination
- 07.05.2025 [16:01]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories
- 07.05.2025 [15:50]
® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell
- 07.05.2025 [15:45]
Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass
- 07.05.2025 [15:36]
Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water
- 07.05.2025 [15:22]
İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb
- 07.05.2025 [14:47]
Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 07.05.2025 [13:29]
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects
- 07.05.2025 [13:16]
Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry
- 07.05.2025 [13:13]
May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums
- 07.05.2025 [13:04]
Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four
- 07.05.2025 [13:01]
Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
- 07.05.2025 [12:33]
Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations
- 07.05.2025 [12:14]
Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'
- 07.05.2025 [12:12]
Mutation linked to thriving with little rest
- 07.05.2025 [12:07]
Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held
- 07.05.2025 [11:55]
Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump
- 07.05.2025 [11:41]
Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan
- 07.05.2025 [11:30]
NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation
- 07.05.2025 [11:28]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [11:16]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]