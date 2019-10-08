    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open

    08.10.2019 [09:42]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female fighter Polina Gurenko has shined at the 20th International Karate Cup for children, youth and seniors - Euro Grand Prix, held in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, as she claimed two gold medals.

    She triumphed in the under 14-15 and 21 age groups.

    The tournament featured 921 fighters from 18 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2019 [15:21]
    Azerbaijani badminton players to contest medals at Bahrain International Series 2019
    08.10.2019 [14:57]
    Azerbaijani athletes to compete at Pencak Silat European Open 2019
    08.10.2019 [11:35]
    Mission Winnow name returns to Ferrari
    07.10.2019 [15:13]
    Azerbaijani athletes to contest medals at 2019 ANOC World Beach Games
    Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open