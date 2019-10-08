Azerbaijani fighter achieves double gold success at Czech Karate Cup Open

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female fighter Polina Gurenko has shined at the 20th International Karate Cup for children, youth and seniors - Euro Grand Prix, held in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, as she claimed two gold medals. She triumphed in the under 14-15 and 21 age groups. The tournament featured 921 fighters from 18 countries.

