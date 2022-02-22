Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises
AzerTAg.az
22.02.2022 [20:48]
Baku, February 22, AZERTAC
Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the country Milan Ekert.
The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries` small and medium-sized enterprises and the organization of roundtables and webinars.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [20:11]
22.02.2022 [19:10]
MULTIMEDIA
22.02.2022 [14:52]
21.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [19:35]
22.02.2022 [18:00]
22.02.2022 [13:48]
22.02.2022 [13:38]
22.02.2022 [20:48]
22.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [20:11]
22.02.2022 [19:10]
22.02.2022 [18:18]
22.02.2022 [17:16]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
22.02.2022 [17:41]
22.02.2022 [17:39]
22.02.2022 [16:34]
22.02.2022 [14:25]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
22.02.2022 [17:20]
22.02.2022 [17:12]
21.02.2022 [19:00]
21.02.2022 [18:35]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
22.02.2022 [15:04]
22.02.2022 [13:22]
22.02.2022 [11:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note