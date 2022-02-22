  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises

    22.02.2022 [20:48]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the country Milan Ekert.

    The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries` small and medium-sized enterprises and the organization of roundtables and webinars.

