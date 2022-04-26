  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan increases exports to CIS countries

    26.04.2022 [15:06]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew in the first quarter of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $575.361 million to CIS countries in Q1 of 2022, which is $216.820 million more than in the same period of 2021.

    According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $812.224 million in January-March of 2022.

