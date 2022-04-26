  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries

    26.04.2022 [15:04]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    Products worth $5.167.1 billion have been exported to the EU countries in the first quarter of 2022.

    According to the State Customs Committee, this figure is $3.204 billion more than the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $457.4 million in Q1 of this year.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2022 [17:24]
    bp presents publishing facility to local university
    26.04.2022 [15:06]
    Azerbaijan increases exports to CIS countries
    26.04.2022 [12:20]
    AZANS introduces new Air Traffic Control System at Zangilan Airport
    25.04.2022 [17:39]
    KOBIA received about 1,100 appeals regarding business activities in Karabakh, Chairman of Board says
    Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries