Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
26.04.2022 [15:04]
Baku, April 26, AZERTAC
Products worth $5.167.1 billion have been exported to the EU countries in the first quarter of 2022.
According to the State Customs Committee, this figure is $3.204 billion more than the same period last year.
Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $457.4 million in Q1 of this year.
