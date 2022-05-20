  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter into semifinal of European Championships Manchester 2022

    20.05.2022 [11:52]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) has progressed to the semifinal of the European Taekwondo Championships and the Para-European Taekwondo Championships, held in Manchester, the UK, on May 19-22.

    The championships brought together 60 Para-taekwondo fighters from 12 countries.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter into semifinal of European Championships Manchester 2022
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2022 [10:47]
    Real Madrid to face Anadolu Efes in 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final
    19.05.2022 [16:58]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Canadian Hansen on Day 1 of Chessable Masters Tournament
    19.05.2022 [14:34]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters to compete at 12nd WSF Europe Countries Shotokan Championships
    19.05.2022 [14:08]
    Zira FC midfielder Bryan Alceus gets Haiti call-up
    Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter into semifinal of European Championships Manchester 2022