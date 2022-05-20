Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) has progressed to the semifinal of the European Taekwondo Championships and the Para-European Taekwondo Championships, held in Manchester, the UK, on May 19-22. The championships brought together 60 Para-taekwondo fighters from 12 countries.

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter into semifinal of European Championships Manchester 2022

