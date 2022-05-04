Azerbaijani chess players to compete at 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent
AzerTAg.az
04.05.2022 [13:17]
Baku, May 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the 15th International Chess Tournament Tashkent Open, Agzamov Memorial "A", to be held in Uzbekistan on May 5.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Asadli, Mahammad Muradli and Shahin Valiyev.
The Swiss-system tournament, which will run until May 11, will feature 10 rounds.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
04.05.2022 [17:37]
04.05.2022 [17:31]
04.05.2022 [12:07]
04.05.2022 [12:02]
MULTIMEDIA
04.05.2022 [14:39]
04.05.2022 [11:11]
03.05.2022 [16:02]
04.05.2022 [18:00]
04.05.2022 [17:04]
04.05.2022 [11:13]
04.05.2022 [11:07]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
26.04.2022 [18:54]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
04.05.2022 [19:30]
04.05.2022 [18:17]
04.05.2022 [17:05]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
30.04.2022 [18:02]
29.04.2022 [19:13]
29.04.2022 [18:59]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
04.05.2022 [17:41]
04.05.2022 [13:42]
04.05.2022 [13:11]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note