    Azerbaijani chess players to compete at 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent

    04.05.2022 [13:17]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the 15th International Chess Tournament Tashkent Open, Agzamov Memorial "A", to be held in Uzbekistan on May 5.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Asadli, Mahammad Muradli and Shahin Valiyev.

    The Swiss-system tournament, which will run until May 11, will feature 10 rounds.

