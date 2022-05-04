Azerbaijani chess players to compete at 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the 15th International Chess Tournament Tashkent Open, Agzamov Memorial "A", to be held in Uzbekistan on May 5.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Asadli, Mahammad Muradli and Shahin Valiyev.

The Swiss-system tournament, which will run until May 11, will feature 10 rounds.