Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Cup has been held here.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation, FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammadov, officials of other local federations, chess players and guests.

Addressing the opening ceremony, minister Farid Gayibov said that organization of the 10th World Cup in Baku was not a coincidence. He drew attention to the fact that 2023 was declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan. The minister emphasized the state's care for the development of chess in Azerbaijan.