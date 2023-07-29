  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup

    29.07.2023 [21:17]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The opening ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Cup has been held here.

    The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation, FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammadov, officials of other local federations, chess players and guests.

    Addressing the opening ceremony, minister Farid Gayibov said that organization of the 10th World Cup in Baku was not a coincidence. He drew attention to the fact that 2023 was declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan. The minister emphasized the state's care for the development of chess in Azerbaijan.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [20:40]
    Azerbaijani tennis players beat their Armenian rivals
    29.07.2023 [18:58]
    UEFA bans Juventus from 2023-24 Conference League for violating Financial Fair Play rules
    29.07.2023 [18:56]
    Azerbaijan bags first medal at 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu
    29.07.2023 [14:44]
    Azerbaijan to join World Gymnaestrada Amsterdam 2023
    Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIDE World Chess Cup