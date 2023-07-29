  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Chess elite vying for World Cup crown in Baku

    29.07.2023 [12:55]
    Chess elite vying for World Cup crown in Baku

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan will play host to the chess elite vying for the top places, qualifying for the 2024 Candidates tournaments, which will run from July 29 to August 25.

    The FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku will welcome 206 players in the open section, plus 103 in the women’s competition.

    The games of the Azerbaijan FIDE World Cup will be broadcast through the official website of the competition in the Azerbaijani language by Honored coach Anar Allahverdiyev, and in English by world champion Viswanathan Anand, Indonesian chess player Irene Kharisma Sukandar and Indian international master, commentator Sagar Shah.

    The solemn opening ceremony and a press conference with the participation of officials and chess players will be held today at the Baku Convention Center. All the first round matches will be played on July 30.

    The tournaments boast an unprecedented prize fund of $2.5 million and are set to be contested at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku.

     

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [20:40]
    Azerbaijani tennis players beat their Armenian rivals
    29.07.2023 [18:58]
    UEFA bans Juventus from 2023-24 Conference League for violating Financial Fair Play rules
    29.07.2023 [18:56]
    Azerbaijan bags first medal at 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu
    29.07.2023 [14:44]
    Azerbaijan to join World Gymnaestrada Amsterdam 2023