Ibrahimovic breaks Totti’s record in Serie A

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Swedish striker for AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest author of an assist in Serie A, journalist Joseph Shepard reports on his Twitter.

Ibrahimovic made the transfer at the age of 40 years, 6 months and 21 days. Thus, he managed to break the record of the former Roma striker Francesco Totti who made an assist at the age of 40 years, 4 months and 23 days.

The meeting was held in Rome at the Olimpico stadium and ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 2:1. In this meeting, Ibrahimovic scored an assist.

After 34 played rounds, Milan is in first place in the standings of the Italian Serie A with 74 points.