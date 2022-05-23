  • HOMEPAGE
    Moray eel - a vicious fish equipped with strong, sharp teeth

    23.05.2022 [16:09]

    The moray, any of 80 or more species of eels of the family Muraenidae.

    Moray eels occur in all tropical and subtropical seas, where they live in shallow water among reefs and rocks and hide in crevices.

    According to Encyclopedia Britannica, their skin is thick, smooth, and scaleless, while the mouth is wide and the jaws are equipped with strong, sharp teeth, which enable them to seize and hold their prey (chiefly other fishes) but also to inflict serious wounds on their enemies, including humans.

    However, moray eels are apt to attack humans only when disturbed, but then they can be quite vicious.

    In addition, morays are eaten in some areas of the world, but their flesh is sometimes toxic and can cause illness or death.

    Muraena helena, one of several species of moray, found in the Mediterranean, was a great delicacy of the ancient Romans and was cultivated by them in seaside ponds.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Moray eel - a vicious fish equipped with strong, sharp teeth
