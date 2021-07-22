  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Naftalan

    22.07.2021 [15:50]

    Naftalan, July 22, AZERTAC

    As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the city of Naftalan.

    The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center.

