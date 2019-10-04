Teymur Rajabov wins FIDE World Cup

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has become the winner of the FIDE World Cup 2019 held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia after beating Chinese Ding Liren 6-4 in the final. Rajabov is the first Azerbaijani national to win the World Cup.

