AI could pose 'existential' risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that artificial intelligence could pose a threat to humanity, and pledged to press AI firms to reduce risks that his office said included disruptions ‌to services, communications and democratic systems, Reuters reported.

He called for "cast-iron guarantees" to secure AI in a speech ahead of the start of his unprecedented second term, in which he also demanded accountability over deaths in U.S. immigration custody and condemned Russia's reported use of autonomous drones.

The wide-ranging address was his first to the 47-member council since he won the four-year term in July in the face of opposition from Moscow and Washington.

"I share the concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity," Turk told the body in Geneva.

"I ⁠am calling here, today, for an all-out effort to put cast-iron guarantees in place around the safety and security of AI, before it is too late."

Turk did not elaborate on the nature of the risks but a spokesperson for his office said failures involving powerful AI systems could disrupt critical infrastructure and democratic institutions.

She referred to the "dangerous agent-training behaviours" in July's so-called Hugging Face incident where a swarm of OpenAI agents hacked an open-source platform, saying it suggested that frontier AI capabilities are advancing faster than the safeguards.

Turk warned that just a handful of men held "almost unlimited power over AI" without naming any. Top AI companies include Meta, Anthropic.

"At a minimum, we need countries hosting AI and those involved in its supply chains to come together around agreed red lines," he said.

The council is meeting until October 7 to discuss the Iran war, Sudan's civil conflict and a string of other crises. The ‌Trump administration ⁠disengaged from the council last year, accusing it of anti-Israeli bias.

Turk called for accountability for around 23 deaths he said had taken place in U.S. immigration custody so far this year and added that he was concerned about plans to equip agents with electric shock gloves.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously said it was committed to ensuring a "safe, secure and humane" environment in detention. Its inspector general is examining deaths in custody since October 2021.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment on Monday.