Ambassador: Pakistan would benefit immensely from Azerbaijan’s strategic location

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

“Enhanced and efficient road and rail connectivity, especially along the North-South corridor, could be a game changer for all our regional countries. Pakistan’s Gwadar and Karachi Sea Ports, with excellent infrastructure in place, are a natural gateway for the entire Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Pakistan would also benefit immensely from Azerbaijan’s strategic location as the hub of North-South and the Middle Corridor connecting Asia with Europe,” Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said in an interview with AZERTAC.

The ambassador noted that Gwadar can also serve as the hub for transportation of goods from Azerbaijan and Central Asia for international markets.

“Pakistan’s logistics companies have already undertaken feasibility studies and conducted trial runs to assess the viability of different routes. Hopefully, cooperation, including investments in this important domain, would quickly gain further momentum as the security situation in our region improves. The objective is not simply to establish transport links, but to develop reliable, commercially viable, and sustainable trade corridors that can connect Pakistan more effectively with Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and European markets,” he emphasized.