ANAMA: over 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week
Baku, September 7, AZERTAC
During mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, a total of 140 anti-personnel mines, 28 anti-tank mines, and 1,390 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized from August 31 to September 6, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement.
The agency noted that a total of 1,706.4 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani culture showcased at National Minorities Festival in Sokolov
- 06.09.2026 [22:22]
Swedish media report on 18-year-old candidate of Azerbaijani origin
- 06.09.2026 [20:12]
Top stories update
- 06.09.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament starts working visit to United States
- 06.09.2026 [19:23]
President Ilham Aliyev visited Azerbaijani Navy VIDEO
- 06.09.2026 [15:03]
Top stories update
- 06.09.2026 [12:00]
To His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini
- 06.09.2026 [11:26]
International Chess Festival starts in Guba
- 06.09.2026 [11:07]
Mine explosion occurs in Agdam district
- 06.09.2026 [10:35]
AIR Center Chairman responds to The Guardian’s review of the Black Garden
- 06.09.2026 [01:25]
Meeting between Putin, US envoys concludes in Moscow
- 06.09.2026 [01:08]
Besiktas wins the derby and triumphs over host Fenerbahce
- 06.09.2026 [00:54]
Winners of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon competition awarded
- 05.09.2026 [22:01]
Another Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 05.09.2026 [21:21]
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany visits Lower Saxony
- 05.09.2026 [20:08]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [20:00]
Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows
- 05.09.2026 [19:31]
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
- 05.09.2026 [18:30]
Croatian athlete becomes winner of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon
- 05.09.2026 [17:16]
Azerbaijan, Senegal expand digital partnership
- 05.09.2026 [16:53]
Trump says Putin not seeking to attack NATO territory
- 05.09.2026 [14:12]
Azerbaijan sends another batch of oil products and transit cargo to Armenia
- 05.09.2026 [13:51]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan represented at Istanbul Climate Finance Summit in Türkiye
- 05.09.2026 [11:47]
Saudi media highlights Baku's landmarks and tourism potential
- 05.09.2026 [11:36]
IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon kicks off in Baku
- 05.09.2026 [10:50]
599,000 evacuated over rainstorms in east China province
- 05.09.2026 [10:32]
Luis Enrique signs new deal to extend PSG stay
- 05.09.2026 [09:46]
Baku to host 4th UNFCCC Climate Week
- 05.09.2026 [09:36]
Trump's envoys to visit Moscow, Kyiv over Russia-Ukraine conflict
- 05.09.2026 [09:27]
Azerbaijani wrestler clinches silver at 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
- 05.09.2026 [01:26]
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence
- 05.09.2026 [01:14]
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are at a high level
- 05.09.2026 [00:44]
Italian Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
- 04.09.2026 [21:11]
Top stories update
- 04.09.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan to name new Baku metro station “September 20”
- 04.09.2026 [19:57]
Azerbaijan names 17 boxers for U15 European Championships in Türkiye
- 04.09.2026 [19:41]
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Swiss tournament
- 04.09.2026 [19:12]
Azerbaijani, Moldovan energy regulatory bodies explore cooperation
- 04.09.2026 [18:48]
Azerbaijan’s health resort potential promoted in Astana
- 04.09.2026 [17:55]
31 dead, 531 missing after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang
- 04.09.2026 [17:48]
OIC Labor Center, Senegal sign MoU on strategic partnership
- 04.09.2026 [17:46]