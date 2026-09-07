ANAMA: over 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

During mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, a total of 140 anti-personnel mines, 28 anti-tank mines, and 1,390 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized from August 31 to September 6, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement.

The agency noted that a total of 1,706.4 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.