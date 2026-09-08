Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss prospects for expanding energy cooperation

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

A video conference was held between Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, and Mohamed Arkab, Algeria’s Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons.

“We discussed with Mohamed Arkab, Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons of Algeria, preparations for the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between our countries. In addition to our existing partnership in the hydrocarbon sector and within OPEC+, we exchanged views on expanding cooperation in electricity, renewable energy, as well as trade, agriculture, industry, pharmaceuticals, and education,” Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.