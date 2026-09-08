Azerbaijan continues to play active role in global environmental and climate agenda

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

The 13th annual subcommittee meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) kicked off in Nairobi under Azerbaijan's chairmanship on September 7.

According to the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN in Nairobi, the annual session serves as the main intersessional meeting of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), with discussions focusing on UNEP’s programme of work, implementation of its 2026–2029 strategic plan and international efforts to address environmental protection and climate change.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in international climate efforts amid the ongoing Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Participants hailed Azerbaijan’s hosting of World Environment Day in May and the 3rd Shamakhi Meeting of the Chairs of the UNFCCC Negotiating Groups in July.

On the opening day, Azerbaijan and Jamaica hosted a joint official reception for participants of the meeting.

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNEP, Sultan Hajiyev, has chaired the Bureau of the UNEP Committee of Permanent Representatives for the 2025–2027 term since June 2025. Under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, the country is working with United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) President Matthew Samuda, Jamaica’s Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, on advancing the organization’s environmental agenda.