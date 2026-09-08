Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

On September 8, a delegation led by Song Seok-jun, Chair of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee of the Republic of Korea, visited Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its relations with Korea and maintains close cooperation with the country. Highlighting the positive development of interparliamentary relations, he underscored that reciprocal visits are instrumental in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Ziyafat Asgarov noted the active role of Korean companies in Azerbaijan’s green energy sector, including in Garabagh and East Zangezur, and highlighted strong ties in the fields of science, art, and culture.

Song Seok-jun described Azerbaijan and Korea as friendly countries, stressing that reciprocal visits contribute to the development of bilateral ties and expressing confidence in their further strengthening.

He noted that the balanced policies pursued by Azerbaijan and Korea contribute to the establishment of peace, expressing the view that the development of bilateral relations would also contribute to ensuring peace worldwide.

The restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was highly appreciated at the meeting. The significance of transport and transit routes passing through Azerbaijan in unlocking the country’s full potential was also emphasized. It was stressed that introducing a one-year visa-free regime for Korean citizens would play a crucial role in further strengthening bilateral relations and could pave the way for the launch of direct air services.

Later on September 8, a meeting was held between delegations led by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs, and Song Seok-jun, Chair of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee of the Republic of Korea.

The meeting highlighted Korea’s role as a key partner for Azerbaijan and the significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation.