Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of cooperation in youth and sports

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, met with Qasim Mohiuddin, Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan cooperation in youth and sports, as well as the organization of joint events in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting highlighted the importance of exchanging experience in youth policy and sports and featured an exchange of views on further developing existing cooperation.