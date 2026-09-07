Azerbaijan provides over 36 tons of electrical equipment to Ukraine’s Kyiv region

Kyiv, September 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has provided more than 36 tons of electrical equipment to Ukraine’s Kyiv region.

The equipment has been transferred from Ukrainian Ministry of Energy’s central warehouses to important infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.

The equipment is expected to help accelerate repair works at energy infrastructure facilities.

“We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting Ukraine’s energy sector!” the Ministry emphasized.

Emil Huseynli