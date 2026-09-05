Azerbaijan, Senegal expand digital partnership

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Rashad Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with a delegation led by Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor and Public Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal.

The sides reviewed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Senegal in digital development and innovation, including the efforts undertaken within the memorandums of understanding signed in December last year.

The Senegalese delegation provided insight into the digital transformation agenda of public services in Senegal.

The parties exchanged views on promising areas of cooperation.

The meeting also focused on the issues of digitization of public services, especially the exchange of experience on the "myGov" platform.

They also emphasized the significance of increasing the knowledge and skills of civil servants in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as reviewed opportunities for cooperation in supporting the startup ecosystem.