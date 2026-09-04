Azerbaijan to name new Baku metro station “September 20”

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision to designate the name “September 20” for a newly constructed station of the Baku Metro.

According to the decision, in light of the restoration of the state sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan throughout the country on September 20, 2023, and at the initiative of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the new station of the Baku Metro, located at Baku, Nasimi District, 194 Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, will be named “September 20.”

The Baku City Executive Authority and the “Baku Metro” CJSC have been instructed to address any issues arising from the decision.