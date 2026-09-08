Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation

Ankara, September 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) under Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of diaspora on the sidelines of the first Muslim Diaspora Forum of the OIC in Ankara, Türkiye.

The document was inked by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and Abdulhadi Turus, YTB President.

Fuad Muradov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing relations with Türkiye.

He also highlighted the role of the Turkish Foreign Ministry in deepening cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Abdulhadi Turus noted that Türkiye is keen on contributing to further strengthening friendship with Azerbaijan.

Ramin Abdullayev