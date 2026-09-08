Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Turkish president

Ankara, September 8, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Rashad Aslanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, on September 8.

The Azerbaijani diplomat presented his credentials to the Turkish president.

Aslanov previously served as Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic, as well as to the Republic of San Marino and the Republic of Malta, and as Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 24 appointing Rashad Aslanov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye.

The newly appointed ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Sweden, Canada and Thailand also presented their credentials to the President of Türkiye.

Ramin Abdullayev