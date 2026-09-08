Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

On September 8, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), met with a Chinese delegation led by Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), at the YAP Central Office.

During the meeting, the sides noted that, as a result of the policies pursued by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, and Xi Jinping, President of China and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, relations between the two countries have been successfully developing on the basis of friendship and a comprehensive strategic partnership.

They noted that, through constructive political dialogue, Azerbaijan-China ties have expanded across the economic, trade, transport, logistics, education, tourism, cultural, humanitarian, digital technology and green energy sectors, as well as other areas.

The sides emphasized that both countries are implementing projects of global importance and highlighted the geostrategic significance and prospects of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Zangezur Corridor. China’s support for deepening Azerbaijan’s engagement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was also cited as an example of friendship and partnership.

Participants stressed that the Azerbaijan-China comprehensive strategic partnership is vital not only for bilateral relations, but also for advancing cooperation across the Global South. Both sides reiterated their mutual support for each other's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as their shared stance against all forms and manifestations of separatism.

The development of cooperation between YAP and the CPC was highlighted as a key component of interstate relations. The sides stressed the importance of mutual visits and ongoing exchanges of views and experience in assessing current cooperation and setting future goals. They added that the implementation of tasks outlined in the Memorandum of Cooperation signed during the YAP delegation's visit to China in November 2024 continues to strengthen the strategic partnership.

The meetings held during the YAP delegation's visit to China on May 11–15, 2026, were positively recalled, with both sides expressing confidence that mutual visits will continue to contribute to further cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of active youth participation in public and political life, state administration and party activities, the sides noted the value of fostering cooperation between relevant educational institutions in these fields.