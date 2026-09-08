Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article

London, September 8, AZERTAC

Gunel Salimova, Counsellor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, has addressed a letter to The Guardian titled “As Azerbaijan and Armenia work towards peace, this film paints a misleading picture”, regarding the newspaper’s review of The Black Garden, a documentary directed by an Armenian filmmaker.

“Contrary to Phuong Le’s assertion, the film The Black Garden clearly presents a highly nationalistic perspective (The Black Garden review). She is right, however, to highlight the human cost of the former conflict. For Azerbaijan, this means thousands killed, some 4,000 missing, around 1 million internally displaced persons and refugees, as well as profound economic and social consequences.

It is important to recall that the former conflict arose from Armenia’s occupation of Garabagh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, following a military invasion by Armenian forces in the 1990s. The United Nations security council repeatedly called for the end to the illegal occupation. In 2020, Azerbaijan restored the nation’s territorial integrity, yet the human cost for Azerbaijan continues. Mines laid during the years of occupation continue to kill and injure civilians. Between 2020 and 2026, 436 people have been killed or injured in mine explosions.

Both the film and the article are curiously untimely. Stirring negativity on the former conflict in these terms overlooks a significant opportunity for a lasting peace. Azerbaijan and Armenia are making steady progress towards a durable peace. The countries are trading, border delimitation commissions are meeting regularly, and confidence-building measures are increasing.

Recent meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders highlighted tangible dividends of peace, including Azerbaijani exports to Armenia and the transit of goods through Azerbaijan. They also discussed potentially transformative connectivity projects for our wider region. These are the developments that deserve the spotlight, rather than stories fostering division,” the letter said.

Ayten Abbasli