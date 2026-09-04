Azerbaijani, Moldovan energy regulatory bodies explore cooperation

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

An online meeting was held between experts from the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and Moldova’s National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE).

During the meeting, Ozal Feyzili, Head Specialist of the Energy Monitoring Section of AERA’s Energy Regulation and Monitoring Department, delivered a presentation. He provided detailed information on the services offered by AERA regarding the issuance of commissioning certificates for electrical installations with a capacity of more than 200 kW, as well as operational clearances for industrial gas facilities, and on control measures implemented in the electricity sector.

The ANRE experts then shared Moldova’s experience in applying control mechanisms and relevant legislation in the electricity sector.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session and an exchange of views on the issues discussed.