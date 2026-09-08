The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil sells for $107

Azerbaijani oil sells for $107

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $3.11, or 2.98 percent, to $107.31 per barrel on Tuesday.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was recorded at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

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