Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

On September 8, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Liu Haixing, a member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The sides hailed the development of comprehensive strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and China, stressing the decisive role of the joint efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping in bringing bilateral relations to their current level.

The meeting also highlighted the positive dynamics of economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries.

The officials noted that joint projects in the field of green energy have been successfully implemented, adding that there is potential for further deepening cooperation in this area.

The parties stated that cooperation in the transport and transit sector has been developing consistently, noting that there are good opportunities to further expand cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of opening the Zangezur Corridor in terms of further strengthening regional transport connectivity and increasing transit potential.

They praised the development of relations between the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC), underscoring the importance of further expanding inter-party cooperation and mutual contacts.

The meeting also featured discussions on prospects for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in various fields.