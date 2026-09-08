The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

On September 8, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Liu Haixing, a member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The sides hailed the development of comprehensive strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and China, stressing the decisive role of the joint efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping in bringing bilateral relations to their current level.

The meeting also highlighted the positive dynamics of economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries.

The officials noted that joint projects in the field of green energy have been successfully implemented, adding that there is potential for further deepening cooperation in this area.

The parties stated that cooperation in the transport and transit sector has been developing consistently, noting that there are good opportunities to further expand cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of opening the Zangezur Corridor in terms of further strengthening regional transport connectivity and increasing transit potential.

They praised the development of relations between the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC), underscoring the importance of further expanding inter-party cooperation and mutual contacts.

The meeting also featured discussions on prospects for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in various fields.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation
  • 08.09.2026 [20:04]

Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties’ members pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
  • 08.09.2026 [19:38]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties’ members pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation
  • 08.09.2026 [19:26]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia
  • 08.09.2026 [19:24]

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations
  • 08.09.2026 [19:00]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation
  • 08.09.2026 [17:36]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation

Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article
  • 08.09.2026 [16:20]

Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article

Baku hosts international conference on Security and Cooperation in the South Caucasus
  • 08.09.2026 [14:33]

Baku hosts international conference on Security and Cooperation in the South Caucasus

Azerbaijan continues to play active role in global environmental and climate agenda
  • 08.09.2026 [13:19]

Azerbaijan continues to play active role in global environmental and climate agenda

Azerbaijan achieves second-largest leap globally in PISA report

  • [20:36]

Baku Climate Action Week day two highlights new directions and partnership opportunities for climate action

  • [20:28]

Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation

  • [20:04]

Top stories update

  • [20:00]

PISA test reveals alarming drop in reading and math skills

  • [19:50]

Sudan’s healthcare system on brink of collapse, MSF warns

  • [19:47]

Azerbaijan, Huawei Technologies discuss opportunities for digital and green transformation

  • [19:42]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties’ members pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [19:38]

Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss prospects for expanding energy cooperation

  • [19:34]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation

  • [19:26]

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia

  • [19:24]

Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia

  • [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

  • [19:00]

AzerGold concludes 7th mobile medical examination campaign

  • [18:55]

BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”

  • [18:21]

Türkiye posts strongest OECD gains in all 3 subjects in PISA academic rankings

  • [18:17]

Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee

  • [18:16]

Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter making clear they remain non-working royals

  • [18:09]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increase by more than 17 percent in January–August

  • [18:02]

Religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Shusha

  • [17:44]

Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes

  • [17:40]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation

  • [17:36]

Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth

  • [17:04]

AZAL resumes scheduled flights to Jeddah

  • [17:03]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture

  • [16:47]

Trump posts map appearing to show North America, other territories as part of US

  • [16:37]

Turkish Airlines to replace Standard Chartered as Liverpool’s front-of-shirt sponsor

  • [16:30]

Finland's largest Viking Age silver coin hoard discovered

  • [16:29]

Prince George begins first day at a rainy Eton College

  • [16:27]

Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article

  • [16:20]

President appoints Chairman and members of Media and Broadcasting Council

  • [16:11]

TRACECA and UNECE sum up results of 22nd International Seminar on building multimodal digital Trans-Caspian Corridor in Baku

  • [16:00]

BCAW 2026 features “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” roundtable

  • [15:36]

Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister

  • [15:33]

COP31 CEO: Discussions held at Baku Climate Action Week are of great importance for COP31

  • [15:29]

Wildfire smoke causes nearly 100,000 excess deaths a year - UN

  • [15:21]

Baku hosts international conference on Security and Cooperation in the South Caucasus

  • [14:33]

BCAW 2026: Advantages and Challenges of AI-integration to the Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems

  • [13:51]

Azerbaijan continues to play active role in global environmental and climate agenda

  • [13:19]

Ismail Serageldin calls for integrated water use to enhance resilience of the Caspian Sea

  • [12:43]

Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data

  • [12:35]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker addresses 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians

  • [12:29]

Transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, agriculture minister says

  • [12:22]

China's foreign trade jumps 17.6% in first 8 months of 2026

  • [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

  • [12:15]

AIR Center Chairman: Azerbaijan serves as a vital geopolitical bridge between the conflicts in the North and South

  • [12:09]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Mukhtar Babayev: Agriculture is of exceptional importance in mitigating negative impacts of climate change

  • [11:45]

Eiffel Tower shut by staff protest after female workers moved for religious visit

  • [11:10]

September 8 marks International Literacy Day

  • [10:47]

Fourth phase of NATO DEEP Teacher Professional Development Course conducted

  • [10:44]

Gold prices fall, silver prices rise on global markets

  • [10:41]

Oil prices continue to rise in global markets

  • [10:41]

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions

  • [10:16]

Azerbaijani oil sells for $107

  • [10:13]

Officers injured, vehicles damaged in UK anti-migrant protest

  • 07.09.2026 [20:53]

King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

  • 07.09.2026 [20:22]

Top stories update

  • 07.09.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan provides over 36 tons of electrical equipment to Ukraine’s Kyiv region

  • 07.09.2026 [19:42]

BCAW 2026 focuses on cross-border renewable energy certificates for regional connectivity

  • 07.09.2026 [19:33]

AI could pose 'existential' risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns

  • 07.09.2026 [19:09]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance

  • 07.09.2026 [19:04]

BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement

  • 07.09.2026 [18:36]

bp supports renewable energy education at local universities

  • 07.09.2026 [18:35]

LNG traffic through Hormuz hit harder than oil flows

  • 07.09.2026 [18:18]

® Azerbaijan’s leading tech and finance companies launch “MoveUP” to accelerate digital future

  • 07.09.2026 [17:47]

‘ADB and the Central Bank’s longstanding cooperation has helped strengthen resilience in Azerbaijan’s financial sector and develop human capital’

  • 07.09.2026 [17:42]

VI World Nomad Games: International chef's competition held in Kyrgyzstan

  • 07.09.2026 [17:12]

Türkiye aims to implement a comprehensive transformation in the building sector, ministry official says

  • 07.09.2026 [17:11]

Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model promoted during UN’s ESCAP sessions

  • 07.09.2026 [17:10]

Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings

  • 07.09.2026 [17:05]

BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development

  • 07.09.2026 [17:02]

Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of cooperation in youth and sports

  • 07.09.2026 [16:53]

Volcanic ash continues to disrupt flights in Indonesia, thousands stranded

  • 07.09.2026 [16:50]

® Azercell and ADA University organize AI training program for students

  • 07.09.2026 [16:45]

Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves reach record high

  • 07.09.2026 [16:43]

ANAMA: over 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week

  • 07.09.2026 [16:35]

BCAW2026 features discussion on “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining in a Fragmented World”

  • 07.09.2026 [16:32]

Bulgarian Defense Ministry delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 07.09.2026 [16:17]

AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026

  • 07.09.2026 [16:02]

Stunning Roman-era mosaic discovered in Türkiye features 'Emerald' the cat and 'Ocean' the dog

  • 07.09.2026 [16:00]

New edition of “IRS-Naslediye” magazine explores legacy of Khagani Shirvani and significant chapters in Azerbaijan’s history

  • 07.09.2026 [15:38]

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs over next two years

  • 07.09.2026 [15:34]

Simon Stiell: Azerbaijan contributed to significant progress in advancing climate finance at COP29

  • 07.09.2026 [15:33]

Avalanche in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria kills 11, injures 6

  • 07.09.2026 [15:23]

Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President

  • 07.09.2026 [15:09]

New training period begins in Azerbaijan Army

  • 07.09.2026 [14:43]

IRENA Director-General: The energy transition is both an economic and strategic necessity

  • 07.09.2026 [13:54]

AzerGold conducts first drilling and blasting operation at Soyudlu gold deposit

  • 07.09.2026 [13:47]

Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council to establish new cooperation format

  • 07.09.2026 [13:47]

Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Week has become a key platform for global climate action

  • 07.09.2026 [13:45]

COP31 CEO: COP29 legacy has created a solid foundation

  • 07.09.2026 [13:31]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 07.09.2026 [13:27]

From dance floor to war: China readies humanoid robots for combat

  • 07.09.2026 [13:24]

Presidential representative: Accelerating electrification will be a key priority at COP31

  • 07.09.2026 [12:54]

“The Legend of the Pomegranate” solo exhibition by Narmin Najaff to open at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 07.09.2026 [12:37]

Yalchin Rafiyev: At COP29, Azerbaijan worked actively to elevate transparency to the political level

  • 07.09.2026 [12:27]

Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq visit Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • 07.09.2026 [12:26]

COP29 President: Azerbaijan is building on its traditional role as an energy producer to become an increasingly important green energy producer and connector

  • 07.09.2026 [12:25]

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off

  • 07.09.2026 [12:06]