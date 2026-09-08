Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Members of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology met with a delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) visiting Azerbaijan to participate in Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

During the meeting, Committee Chairman Sadig Gurbanov provided information on Azerbaijan's policies on climate action, energy and renewable energy. He highlighted that the country's legislative framework in this field is being continuously improved in parallel with key legal reforms.

For his part, TBMM member Mehmet Galip Ensarioğlu emphasized that Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29, and noted the event's success. He stated that Türkiye aims to make significant contributions to global climate action during its upcoming COP31 presidency and to conduct the process in line with high standards.

Members of the Milli Majlis Committee and TBMM representatives also spoke about fruitful cooperation between the two parliaments in these fields and discussed joint projects planned for implementation.