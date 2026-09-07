Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model promoted during UN’s ESCAP sessions

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The tenth session of the Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway Steering Committee (APIS) and the fifth session of the Committee on Information and Communications Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation were held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The sessions were organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Semral Aliyev, representative of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN) and co-chair of Working Group 2 on Digital Technologies and Applications of the APIS Steering Committee, participated in the sessions.

He spoke about the importance of the “ASAN Khidmet” model in the provision of public services, citizen-centered governance, the design and accessibility of public services through modern approaches, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and open innovation in the field.

The main objective of the sessions was to strengthen cooperation among the countries of the region in innovation, share advanced governance models and exchange experience in applying new technologies to the provision of public services.

The event was attended by representatives of ESCAP member countries and various international organizations.