Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

On September 8, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with David Allen, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed steps aimed at normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, advancing the peace process, ensuring long-term and sustainable peace, and further strengthening stability and security in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the outcomes of Elnur Mammadov’s visit to the United States to mark the anniversary of the Washington Peace Summit, efforts to implement the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will oversee the construction of infrastructure related to the route.

The parties also reviewed the bilateral Azerbaijan–U.S. agenda and prospects for further cooperation in the areas outlined in the Strategic Partnership Charter.

Amy Carlon, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan, was also present at the meeting.