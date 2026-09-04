Azerbaijan’s health resort potential promoted in Astana

Astana, September 4, AZERTAC

A delegation of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK) met with representatives of Kazakh tourism companies at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan.

Addressing the meeting, Chingiz Hajiyev, General Director of Kurort CJSC under AHIK, highlighted Azerbaijan’s potential in health tourism.

Representatives of Kazakh tourism companies were briefed on the activities of AHIK’s health centers, the conditions provided for treatment and recreation, modern medical equipment and services, as well as natural treatment methods.

They were informed about the Naftalan treatment department, as well as the Shikhov, Bilgah, Absheron and Gunashli health centers and the Buzovna physiotherapy center.

A video highlighting Azerbaijan’s health resort potential and the activities of its health centers was also shown at the meeting.