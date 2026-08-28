Azercosmos exports services exceed $15 million in January-July 2026

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

In January–July 2026, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (“Azercosmos”) provided telecommunications services worth $15.2 million to approximately 95 companies from 35 countries around the world, according to the August edition of the "Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Compared with the same period last year, this reflects a decrease of 6 countries, alongside a 1.5% increase in service value, while export operations accounted for 62% of total revenues generated during this period.

During the reporting period, the top five destinations for exports of satellite telecommunications services were the United Kingdom with $2.5 million, Luxembourg with $1.9 million, Türkiye with $730.3 thousand, Pakistan with $669.3 thousand, and Egypt with $382.5 thousand.