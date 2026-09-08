AzerGold concludes 7th mobile medical examination campaign

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

The 7th mobile medical examination campaign was held, organized by AzerGold CJSC with the support of the Baku Health Center.

According to AzerGold, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of AzerGold CJSC's operations, the campaign was traditionally organized under the motto "Health First!".

As part of the social project, residents of villages and settlements in the Dashkasan district where AzerGold CJSC operates – particularly those surrounding the "Chovdar" gold mine – were provided with free medical examinations. Within the framework of the campaign, 322 district residents underwent medical examinations across various specialties.

Residents benefited from the services of an ophthalmologist, general practitioner, ENT specialist, endocrinologist, cardiologist, neurologist, pediatrician, and general surgeon. Additionally, diagnostic examinations such as ultrasound (USG), echocardiogram (ECHO), electrocardiogram (ECG), general blood and urine analyses, as well as tests for viral hepatitis and blood sugar levels, were conducted.

Residents also utilized the services of a mobile ophthalmic clinic equipped with modern equipment. General eye examinations, vision diagnostics, intraocular pressure measurements, determination of ocular refractive power, and other ophthalmic examinations were performed on-site.

A total of 2,165 medical services were provided during the campaign. Individuals diagnosed with various health issues during the examinations received appropriate treatment recommendations and advice regarding follow-up testing. Citizens requiring specialized medical assistance were advised to apply to relevant healthcare institutions.

Since 2021, AzerGold CJSC has been organizing mobile medical examination campaigns to improve public access to healthcare services in remote residential areas where the company operates.

The project aims to promote early disease detection and foster a culture of preventive health check-ups. Across all campaigns conducted to date, a total of 14,055 medical services has been provided to 3,258 residents.