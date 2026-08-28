AzerGold’s export revenues increase by 25 percent

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

In January–July 2026, AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $156.4 million, up 25 percent, or $31.3 million, compared to the same period last year, according to the August edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

In January–July 2025, AzerGold CJSC’s export revenues amounted to $125.1 million.