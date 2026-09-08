Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

The Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), a platform dedicated to advancing practical solutions to global climate challenges and strengthening international cooperation on climate action, continues with panel discussions in Baku.

The second day will focus on sustainable cities, transport, water, and agriculture, featuring panel sessions, side events, and roundtables.

With SOCAR Green as its main partner, the BCAW’s third edition is being held for the first time alongside the Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Running until September 11, the event aims at building momentum towards COP31.