Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), a platform dedicated to advancing practical solutions to global climate challenges and strengthening international cooperation on climate action, has officially started. With SOCAR Green as its main partner, this year’s Baku Climate Action Week is being held for the first time alongside the Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week brings together representatives of governments and the private sector, investors, international organizations, academia, civil society, youth, cities and other stakeholders to advance practical climate solutions, build new partnerships, and identify opportunities for investment and implementation.

The first day featured an official opening ceremony, alongside high-level panel discussions and roundtables addressing key priorities including the energy transition, climate finance, and industrial decarbonization.

The opening ceremony brought together officials from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the COP29, COP30 and COP31 Presidencies, as well as representatives of the UNFCCC, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and other international organizations. Speakers underlined the importance of sustaining momentum across the climate agenda in the transition from COP29 to COP31, transforming commitments and initiatives into tangible outcomes, and strengthening cooperation across governments, business, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

The first day’s discussions addressed a broad range of priorities shaping the global climate agenda, including the transition from COP29 to COP31 and continuity in climate action; innovation and digital technologies in the green energy sector; methane emissions reduction; carbon markets and climate finance; regional energy cooperation; and renewable energy certificates. The discussions also explored Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional green energy value chains, its potential in green hydrogen, and opportunities to mobilize investment to accelerate the energy transition.

The programme further featured three roundtables focused on the role of electrification in the energy transition, energy efficiency and digital solutions for buildings, and methane emissions reduction across the Caspian region.

Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, highlighted the significance of Baku Climate Action Week, stating: “Hosting Baku Climate Action Week for the third consecutive year is particularly meaningful for us. Our priority is to build momentum for climate action, translate dialogue into concrete action, and foster new partnerships. The UNFCCC Climate Week taking place in Baku this year further strengthens this platform, creating a valuable opportunity to bring countries and stakeholders closer together ahead of COP31, bridge perspectives, and advance the negotiations. We are confident that these discussions will generate tangible outcomes and contribute to accelerating climate action on the ground.”

Nigar Arpadarai, Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 and BCAW Project Lead, emphasized the role of Baku Climate Action Week in carrying forward the momentum and legacy of COP29 and advancing practical climate action: “Baku Climate Action Week has established itself among the leading global climate weeks hosted by cities such as London, New York and Rio. Its third edition, together with the growing international interest it attracts each year, demonstrates that Baku continues to play an important role in the global climate agenda beyond COP29 and remains a key center of climate diplomacy.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fatma Varank, CEO of COP31 and Deputy Minister of Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, said: “The enduring legacy established in Baku and Azerbaijan’s significant contribution to advancing climate diplomacy hold particular significance as we build momentum towards COP31. Along our shared journey from Baku to Antalya, we have an opportunity to build on this foundation and achieve stronger outcomes by sharing experiences, deepening partnerships and channelling climate finance towards tangible implementation. In this context, we see Baku Climate Action Week as more than a platform for dialogue; we regard it as a key milestone in the climate action bridge connecting COP29 and COP31.”

Baku Climate Action Week continues to grow in scale and ambition, with an increasingly diverse and substantive programme each year. In 2025, the programme featured 46 events spanning more than 30 thematic areas. Building on this momentum, BCAW 2026 brings together a broader range of sectors and stakeholder groups, with a clear focus on connecting the priorities of the climate agenda with opportunities for concrete action, partnerships and investment.

This year’s programme includes 15 flagship roundtables, alongside a wide range of partner events. Several of these roundtables are being convened in cooperation with the UNFCCC’ s fourth Climate Week–Implementation Forum, further strengthening the connection between global climate commitments and their implementation on the ground.