BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

A panel session titled “Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: Building Climate-Resilient Agriculture” was held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

Moderated by Evetta Zenina, Natural Resources Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the session showcased innovation in agriculture — including the application of artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions — to strengthen climate resilience and improve support services for farmers.

It presented Azerbaijan's experience in applying AI to climate adaptation and evidence-based agricultural policy, with particular emphasis on the AI-based Farmer Scoring System developed with FAO support.

Keynote speakers included Tolgahan Bahtiyar, Head of the International Organizations Department, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, Surkhay Novruzov, Head of AI Projects, Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Aynur Seidyusif, Partnership and Programme Lead, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Azerbaijan, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman, Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sabina Yusifova, Project Officer, Human and Social Development Sector, Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Discussions revolved around innovation in agriculture: applying artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions to strengthen climate resilience and improve farmer support services, integrated, multi-stakeholder approaches to climate-resilient agriculture, water and food systems in a changing climate, as well as advancing concrete, actionable partnerships among government institutions, international organizations, development partners, international financial institutions and research institutions.

The meeting also fostered integrated, multi-stakeholder dialogue on climate-resilient agriculture, water and food systems in a changing climate, exploring how partnerships among government institutions, international organizations, development partners, financial and research institutions can be advanced in support of the State Program for the Development of the Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030.

The session was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan in cooperation with FAO.