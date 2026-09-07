COP31 CEO: COP29 legacy has created a solid foundation

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“The Baku-Belém Roadmap, aimed at scaling climate finance to $1.3 trillion annually, was established in this very city within the framework of COP29. The rules for carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement were finalized. This legacy has created a solid foundation for us,” said Fatma Varank, CEO of COP31, in her remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

According to her, the high-level meeting held in Shamakhi in July brought negotiation teams to the same table and contributed to building trust.